Pune’s recovery rate improves to 76.73 %

PUNE Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the last 16 days has increased by 13.68 per cent and the doubling rate in the same period has gone from 24 days to 38 days, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

Over the past few days, the city’s recovery rate, number of active cases in proportion to progressive positive cases and the doubling rate has shown drastic improvement even though the testing has been ranging between 5,000 to 6,000 in 24 hours, said officials.

The city’s recovery rate as of July 29 was 63.05 per cent which jumped up by 13.68 per cent to 76.73 per cent as of August 13. This means more number of people are being discharged after they have been isolated as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

Murlidhar Mohol, Pune Mayor, said, “It is good news that more people are being cured of the virus and are discharged.”

“Pune city’s recovery rate is 76.73 per cent while the number of active cases in proportion to progressive positive cases is 20.92 per cent which is a good thing. However, it is also true that our fatality rate is now 2.35 per cent which is at par with the country’s fatality rate,” he said.

“All agencies are working together to bring down the fatality rate even more,” he said.

The number of active cases, who are in hospitals or at home, undergoing treatment or are under observation is also dropping. The number of active cases has gone down from 17,000 cases or 34.52 per cent cases with 9,693 people in home isolation as of July 29 to 14,000, active cases or 20.92 per cent as of August 13 with 7666 in home isolation.

With fewer fresh cases being reported the number of active cases is going down thereby bringing down the pressure on the medical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, PMC has projected a doubling rate of 24.57 days on July 29 when the progressive positive count of the city was 51,738 cases which is now estimated to be around 38.69 days as of August 13 with a total of 70,326 cases.