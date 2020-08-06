Pune’s recovery rate is 58.7% and with 17k isolated at home, city gets more beds available

Pune: The city’s recovery rate is improving with 58.7% as of Wednesday and with over 17k isolated at home, the city is witnessing a drop in the number of complaints with regards to bed shortage. The recovery figure was 40.5% in the beginning of April.

The administration has also improved its bed capacity as, a month ago, the city had close to 6,200 beds dedicated for Covid-19, which rose to 9,600 in a month. The civic body is also coming up with jumbo facilities on the College of Engineering, Pune [COEP] ground which will add to its Covid bed facilities.

As of August 5, Pune city has reported over 60,000 progressive positive cases out of which over 42,000 have been recovered. The number of deaths is 1,459 and 16,758 active cases. In addition, over 17,199 are in home isolation as per the information from the district health department. The recoveries include those discharged from hospitals and also those who have completed their home isolation period of 14 days.

The recovery rate of the city has also been improving drastically. The recovery rate, which was initially 40.5% in the beginning of April, dropped to 21.7% in the beginning of May and then rose again in June to 47.1%, touched 49.5% in July and, as of Wednesday, the rate is 58.7%. The district administration also added 3,400 beds to its Covid-19 bed capacity out of which 1,681 isolation beds without oxygen, 1,434 isolation beds with oxygen, 117 ICU beds without ventilators and 255 ICU beds with ventilators.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We are also starting another Covid care centre [CCC] at Hadapsar with close to 350 beds. The jumbo facilities will add on to our Covid bed capacity. In addition, the number of active cases has also gone down 27% as of Wednesday which was 35% as of July 29, which was earlier about 39%. We saw over 10,000 discharges in the last ten days of July.”