Pune wakes up to a walk in the park as 81 public gardens reopen amid restrictions

PUNE With strict norms in place, as many as 81 public gardens and parks in the city opened for public at 6 am on Sunday, bringing cheer to many.

The regular walkers were seen wearing masks and carrying sanitisers at various gardens in the city.

At Sarasbaug, a popular destination for a morning stroll, a group of regular walkers “Sarasbaug Mitra Pariwar” felicitated the staff members and gardeners for keeping the gardens well maintained during the lockdown restrictions.

Anand Saraf, a regular at Sarasbaug, was elated when the local authorities announced the opening of gardens. “I was here before 6 am, along with a few of my friends, waiting to see the lawns after seven months. The lotuses are in full bloom in the pond and there was this pleasant fragrance of dew-wet grass as we walked around the garden. I am happy to be back here after a long time,” said Saraf.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opened 81 of its 196 gardens with certain restrictions including a ban on any Diwali related programmes and activities such as Yoga and laughing clubs.

For Ajit Pimple, businessman and a resident of Kasba peth, it was a relief to be back in the gardens for his regular walks. “I have been a regular to Sarasbaug for 15 years, and these seven months were indeed difficult for it also put a dent into our habit of walking,” said Pimple.

Due to the restrictions, not everyone could enter the garden. People above 65 years of age are not allowed inside the gardens.

“We were not allowed to enter the garden. Sarasbaug is a special place for us, retired people, as we sit on the mounds of grass, spend time with friends and simply relax,” said Anil Gelada, a retired teacher.

According to Vilas Pathak, Sarasbaug garden incharge, PMC, at least 80 people were allowed inside the garden on the first day.

“Everyone was maintaining social distance and we were not allowing anyone inside without a mask,” he said.

There were no sanitiser stands nor thermal scanning was done at either of the gardens, to which Ashok Ghorpode, garden superintendent, PMC, said, “We will be installing sanitiser stands within the gates, after gauging the response from people by Tuesday onwards.”

While the timings created confusion among people at Sambhaji Garden, where Banu Shaikh, a security guard had a tough time explaining joggers, walkers to come back in the evening.

“There is a board displayed at the gate informing people that the gardens will remain open from 6 am to 8 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm, but still people are not aware and were requesting us to open and let them in,” said Shaikh.

Dos and don’ts

*Timings morning 6 am to 8 am, Evening: 5 pm to 7 pm

*Residents need to maintain social distance and wear mask

*No permission for laughing clubs, yoga, festival programme and group activity

*Kids below 10 years, citizens above 65 years are not allowed