Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab Agricultural University donates ₹73 lakh to CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

Punjab Agricultural University donates ₹73 lakh to CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

The vice-chancellor had earlier donated his one month’s salary for the cause, while the senior university officials contributed one-fourth of their monthly salaries and the other varsity staffers donated one-day salaries

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a bid the help the needy amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Padma Shri awardee, BS Dhillon, presented a cheque of Rs 72.56 lakh to the state food and civil supply minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, at Chandigarh, for the chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

The vice-chancellor had earlier donated his one month’s salary for the cause, while the senior university officials contributed one-fourth of their monthly salaries and the other varsity staffers donated one-day salaries.

Meanwhile, PAU employees have been doing their bit by providing groceries, food, medicines and clothes to the migrant labourers.

Dhillon said the state required major funding to fight the pandemic and urged people from all walks of life to come forward for help.



“PAU had played a vital role in ushering green revolution, thereby making the country food secure,” said Dhillon.

Ashu said PAU’s contribution towards the fund will go a long way in fighting the crisis.

KAP Sinha, principal secretary of food and civil supply department, Anandita Mishra, director of food and civil supply department, SK Airi, director of the state’s agriculture department and Rajinder Singh Sidhu, PAU Registrar, were also present.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.