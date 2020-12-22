Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjab Agricultural University employees hold protest rally against farm laws

Punjab Agricultural University employees hold protest rally against farm laws

Staff from universities including Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, also participated in the rally

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of PAU teachers’ unions protesting at the varsity’s campus in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Expressing solidarity with farmers, the members of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Employees’ Union and PAU Teachers’ Association jointly organised a protest rally against the three farm laws outside Thapar hall in PAU on Tuesday.

Teachers and staff from universities including Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, also participated in the rally.

Dr Neelam Grewal, member of Punjab Public Service Commission, and Jagwant Singh, secretary, Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), also expressed their support for the farmers during the protest.

PAUTA and PFUCTO president Harmeet Singh Kingra and PAU Employees Union president Baldev Singh Walia, while addressing the rally, said that the teachers and employees of the PAU stand in solidarity with the farmers in their fight against the three farm laws.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Exit deals don’t negate right to compensation: SC order
by Utkarsh Anand
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.