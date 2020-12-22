Punjab Agricultural University employees hold protest rally against farm laws

Members of PAU teachers’ unions protesting at the varsity’s campus in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Expressing solidarity with farmers, the members of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Employees’ Union and PAU Teachers’ Association jointly organised a protest rally against the three farm laws outside Thapar hall in PAU on Tuesday.

Teachers and staff from universities including Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, also participated in the rally.

Dr Neelam Grewal, member of Punjab Public Service Commission, and Jagwant Singh, secretary, Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), also expressed their support for the farmers during the protest.

PAUTA and PFUCTO president Harmeet Singh Kingra and PAU Employees Union president Baldev Singh Walia, while addressing the rally, said that the teachers and employees of the PAU stand in solidarity with the farmers in their fight against the three farm laws.