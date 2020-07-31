Sections
Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, cancels entrance exams to undergraduate courses

Exam fee to be refunded to candidates who applied for entrance tests; admission to be based on evaluation of marks obtained in Classes 10 and 12

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has cancelled the common entrance test (CET) and agriculture aptitude test this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT file photo)

Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cancelled the entrance exams for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PAU registrar RS Sidhu said the university has cancelled the common entrance test (CET) and agriculture aptitude test (AAT) this year.

In addition, the entrance exam for the MSc five-year integrated programme has been cancelled.

The examination fee will be refunded to all candidates who had applied for the entrance tests.



The admission to graduate programmes at PAU will be based on the evaluation of marks obtained in Classes 10 and 12.

The last date for applying with late fee has been extended to August 7, 2020.

Aspiring candidates will now need to pay Rs 2,120 for the prospectus and Rs 1,000 as late fee.

