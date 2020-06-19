Punjab Agricultural University turns to social media to advice farmers, receives encouraging response

Technology is proving to be a game changer for Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, in the wake of the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

Farmers have had to face many challenges due to the coronavirus disease. Covid-19 led to the cancellation of the highly anticipated Kisan Mela and the exodus of farm labour forced farmers to adopt alternative techniques such as direct seeding of rice (DSR).

Faced with the unprecedented challenge of educating farmers while also observing social distancing, PAU experts turned to the varsity’s Facebook page on June 1 to sensitise farmers about rodent management and seed germination.

With three episodes aired so far, the weekly question-answer programme has become a major hit among farmers not just of the region but also in Pakistan.

Amid the encouraging responses of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, were also encouraging comments from the Agricultural University in Pakistan’s Faisalabad.

23,000 VIEWS RECEIVED

The Facebook page has received an unprecedented response and the second session held on June 10 received nearly 23,000 views (with a people reach up to 55,000), while the latest edition that was conducted on June 17 has received 11,000 views so far.

A Pakistan-based PhD scholar Usman Tatla wrote in the comments that the university was doing an outstanding job.

Senior agronomist Makhan Singh Bhullar, who is the point person for paddy sowing through DSR technology and bed planting said the university decided to reach out to farmers through Facebook after the Kisan Mela scheduled before the Kharif season was cancelled and the Kisan Vakas Kendra remained closed during lockdown, said Bhullar.

“It was important for us to reach out to farmers as they are facing a host of issues. Due to labour shortage a significant number of farmers have switched to DSR. With no previous experience of sowing, some of them faced germination issues and had trouble with rodents,” said Dr Bhullar.

FIRST TIMERS BENEFIT

Gurnaib Singh from Faridkot district, who is opting for the DSR technique for the first time, said the Facebook interaction session had proved to be a boon for farmers like him.

“Since it was a new initiative we were worried about whether the seeds will germinate but the expert session cleared all our doubts. We are following the advice of PAU experts and seeds have started germinating,” said Gurnaib Singh.

Harman Singh Gill of Gurdaspur said, “Despite PAU issuing a warning asking farmers not to transplant seeds before June, I had planted the seed in May. The seeds hardened due too untimely rain and I had trouble with germination. I reached out to the PAU experts through their Facebook page and their advice was instrumental in saving my crop,” said Gill.