Punjab Agriculture University prepares resource to uplift farmers of India

In view of the unprecedented Covid situation, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has prepared a resilience resource for the farmers of the country called ‘I the farmer of India’.

Prepared by professor Sarabjeet Singh, head of the Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages and Culture, and Vasundhra, counsellor, Department of Human Development & Family Studies, the resource highlights the five T’s of mental health—talking, teaching, training, tools and taking care.

The resource aims to build respect for farmers in the society and asserts that farming is the most noble, the most useful, the most mindful and the most healthful profession. “When lockdown was announced, no one rushed to buy gold, land, car, or expensive phones, but everyone rushed for fruits, vegetables, milk and bread,” said Dr Sarabjeet.

“The pandemic led to many direct and indirect impacts on farmers. The farmers, especially the vegetable growers, suffered losses. The farmers also saw their children sitting idle at home while the schools and colleges were shut. Such issues were enough to drive farmers into depression. So keeping in view all these issues, we designed the programme that will be launched by all the agriculture universities to support farmers in distress,” he added.

Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, vice-chancellor of PAU, while sending the resource in soft format to all the agricultural universities and institutes of the country, remarked that he hoped for translation of the resource into local languages of the country to boost the morale of the farming community.

The university is running a programme ‘Talking is Healing’ wherein farmers can avail counselling by reaching the PAU helpline number 8360684948.

PAU CELEBRATES NATIONAL HANDLOOM WEEK

The Department of Apparel and Textile Science, College of Community Science, PAU, celebrated the National Handloom Week from August 7-14. An exhibition put up by the faculty members showcased the traditional handloom textiles including sarees, durries, carpets and other household products. Students were made aware of the importance of handlooms through online lectures and a TV talk was delivered on National Handloom Day by Dr Surabhi Mahajan, assistant professor of the department.

PAU TO IMPART TRAINING TO RURAL YOUTHS IN PROCESSING TECHNIQUES

The experts of PAU will apprise the rural youths of the importance of agro-industrial complexes in Punjab, machinery for grading of fruit and vegetables, machinery for processing of rice, and machinery for making poultry and dairy feed during a three-month online training programme on ‘Integrated Crop Production’ which is underway at the PAU Skill Development Centre.

Dr TS Riar, associate director, skill development, said the trainees will be imparted knowledge on machinery for processing of chillies and turmeric, sugar and jaggery, wheat, oilseeds and potato. In addition, experts will explain post-harvest management of fruit and vegetables, he added.