Punjab animal husbandry dept recruits 117 veterinary officers

The Punjab government has recruited 117 veterinary officers in the department of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries under the door-to-door employment programme.

Minister Tript Rajinder handed over appointment letters to the newly-appointed veterinary officers at Live Stock Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Bajwa said the service of doctors working in the animal husbandry department was greater than the service of the doctors treating human beings as they treated the speechless who could not express their pain in words.

Additional chief secretary of the department VK Janjua said that the animal husbandry department was taking several new initiatives for the betterment of the livestock of the farmers so that the dairy farming sector could be further developed in the state and made more profitable for the people.