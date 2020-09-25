Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Punjab Bandh today: Transport services suspended, markets to remain shut in Ludhiana

Punjab Bandh today: Transport services suspended, markets to remain shut in Ludhiana

However, internet services will continue uninterrupted, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With different farmer unions announcing ‘Punjab Bandh’ on Friday, buses and transport services would remain suspended in the city on Friday. Majority of the wholesale markets, including Akalgarh market, AC market, Gandhi Nagar market, would also remain closed in support of farmers. However, there was no clarity on whether or not the markets in Model Town and Dugri will support the bandh.

However, internet services will continue uninterrupted, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said.

Hotels, restaurants to open after 5pm

Meanwhile, the hotels and restaurant association has decided to open restaurants after 5pm while hotels will remain operational throughout the day. Majority of the industrial units and main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass will also continue business as usual.



Bus stand supervisor Kuljit Singh said, “The department has decided to suspend the bus services citing protests by farmer bodies. No bus would arrive or depart from the bus stand on Friday.”

AC market association president Gurcharan Singh and Akalgarh market garment association Manpreet Singh Bunti said that the market associations have decided to shut the markets in support of farmers.

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal general secretary Sunil Mehra said, “The market association of different markets including Ghumar Mandi, Chaura Bazar etc will take decision on opening markets on Friday after taking into account the law and order situation.

Model Town market president Amarjit Singh said shopkeepers should not be forced to close shops as the traders are already reeling under losses due to the pandemic.

All India Motor Transport Congress chairman Charan Singh Lohara said that transporters have already extended support to farmers protest and no truck will move on roads across the state.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 23:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Sep 25, 2020 00:36 IST

latest news

Environment group challenges green clearance renewal request for Navi Mumbai International Airport
Sep 25, 2020 00:43 IST
UTI AMC’s public offering to finally hit
Sep 25, 2020 00:37 IST
11-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh becomes leopard’s second victim in 3 days
Sep 25, 2020 00:35 IST
PU teachers’ body election postponed
Sep 25, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.