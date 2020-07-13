Punjab bars public gatherings, violators to be booked; weddings limited to 30 people

Chandigarh: Stepping up its fight against Covid-19, the Punjab government has put a complete bar on all public gatherings, while restricting social gatherings to five and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the present 50.

These are part of the revised guidelines issued today in line with the announcement made on Sunday by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Mandatory first information reports (FIRs) shall be filed against those found violating the curb on public gatherings, which now stand strictly disallowed. A detailed notification issued by the government says joint teams of police and civil administration shall strictly enforce the restrictions on social gatherings (restricted to five under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in all districts) and weddings and social functions. The management of marriage palaces/hotels shall be held responsible and shall face suspension of licence in case of violation of norms. Further, the management of marriage palaces/hotels/other commercial spaces will have to certify that adequate arrangements for ventilation of indoor spaces have been made.

The state government has also partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai, experts to intensify surveillance, using technology to identify super-spreader gatherings in the past that have resulted in spread, to guide future action.

Wearing of masks has been made compulsory in work places/offices/closed places, as per the new guidelines, with also directs strict enforcement of the health department advisory on air conditioning and ventilation/air circulation. Public dealing in offices may be curtailed to cater to need-based and urgent issues, according to the guidelines, which provide that the online public grievance redressal system recently approved by the cabinet should be extensively used.

There shall be no physical presentation of demand charters by associations, serving of tea, has to be avoided, as are physical meetings of more than five persons, at the workplace, as per the revised management and containment strategy.

To ensure optimum utilisation of health infrastructure, asymptomatic/mildly symptomatic persons with no co-morbidities/vulnerabilities will have to be in Covid care centres/home isolation where applicable. Beds in levels 2 and 3 facilities will not be used to cater to such patients. Further, a person in a level 2 or 3 facility who no longer needs this facility must be referred by way of reverse referral to a lower level treatment facility.

The state government has also clarified that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private healthcare facilities does not mean blocking of beds for patients referred by the government at a later stage, it only provides the charges payable by the government to its referred patients.

DCs/CPs/SSPs have been mandated to ensure that all hospitals that can undertake care of Covid positive patients have supplied information on their beds availability and are not denying treatment to positive patients.

Cognisant of the risk of water-borne diseases during the monsoon, the state government has also decided on a sanitation drive, to be undertaken by both urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions on campaign basis, for the prevention of dengue/vector-borne diseases.