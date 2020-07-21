Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab board Class 12 results declared, govt schools fare better with 94.32 pass percentage

Punjab board Class 12 results declared, govt schools fare better with 94.32 pass percentage

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla announces results based on best performing subject formula in exams curtailed by Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As exams of some subjects got cancelled due to the pandemic, the PSEB adopted the best performing subjects formula to declare the results. If any student appeared in four subjects, then the average of the best three subjects was awarded to him/her in the subjects for which the exams got cancelled. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the 10+2 examination results on Tuesday on the basis of the best performing subject formula.

State school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said of the 2,86,378 students who took for the examinations before the Covid-19 outbreak, 2,60,547 or 90.98% passed this year.

The minister said that for the second consecutive year, government schools continued to do far better than affiliated and associated schools in the terms of pass percentage as 94.32% students of government schools passed the exams, while 91.84% and 87.04% students of affiliated and associated schools managed to get promoted for higher studies.

He said that 92.77% regular students excelled in the Class 12 exams.



RURAL STUDENTS DO BETTER THAN CITY COUNTERPARTS

Singla said, “We are working to uplift the standard of education under the guidance of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Our efforts have started showing results as every year, we register a growth in the pass percentage of board examinations.”

He said that in 2017, the pass percentage of Class 12 was below 63% which had registered a slight growth in 2018 by rising up to 65.97%. In 2019, 86.41% students passed, notably higher than previous years.

He said the pass percentage of students belonging to rural areas is higher than those in urban areas at 93.39% and 91.96%, respectively.

This year, 68.26% students of open school category also passed the Class 12 exams.

WHAT IS BEST PERFORMING SUBJECTS FORMULA

Singla said as exams of some subjects got cancelled, the PSEB adopted the best performing subjects formula. He said that if any student appeared in exams of four subjects, then the average of the best three subjects will be awarded to him in the subjects for which the exams got cancelled.

Singla said that the same formula has been implemented for those students who had appeared in exams for division improvement in more than one subject. He added that the last chance compartment students have been declared pass on the basis of average of already passed subjects.

The minister said that the result of those students who have applied for improvement or additional subject in only one subject has not been declared as they will be given another chance to appear once the situation becomes normal.

