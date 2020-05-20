Punjab brings pvt hospitals into ambit of Covid-19 battle

Sections
Updated: May 20, 2020 23:31 IST

By Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH, Hindustan Times CHANDIGARH

The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an ordinance to bring private clinical establishments into the ambit of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The notification, under the Punjab Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Ordinance, 2020, brings all clinical establishments having capacity of more than 50 beds under the provisions of the ordinance, a spokesperson for the chief minister’s office said.

The ordinance is in line with the decision taken by the council of ministers on April 10.

The spokesperson said that the ordinance would provide a mechanism for registration and regulation of clinical establishments, to ensure compliance of minimum standards of facilities and services, as well as transparency in the functioning of these establishments for fair and proper delivery of health services to the common man.



To implement the provisions of the ordinance, a Punjab state council for clinical establishments will be set up under the chairmanship of administrative secretary, health and family welfare with director, health and family welfare, as member secretary.

The council members will include director, health service (family welfare); director, health service (social insurance), along with directors of various recognised systems of medicine of the state government, including the director, ayurveda, head of homeopathic department; president of Punjab Medical Council; president of Punjab Dental Council; registrar of Punjab Nurses Registration Council; and registrar of Punjab State Pharmacy Council.

