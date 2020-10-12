Punjab buys power from national grid as thermal plants run at minimal capacity due to coal crisis

Sections
Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is banking on electricity purchase from the national grid with the thermal plants in the state running at a minimal capacity due to a severe coal shortage in the wake of the farmers’ ongoing rail roko agitation.

Of a total demand of 8,200 megawatt (MW) on Sunday morning, the state bought 6,700 megawatt (MW) electricity from the national grid, the highest ever till date. Against an installed thermal power capacity of 5,200 MW, the state plants are generating 1,100 MW power due to shortage of coal.

“We are facing a crisis as the state got no coal supply for the last 20 days. We are managing the situation by purchasing power from the national grid. The chief minister has appealed to the protesting farmers and I hope that they will allow the passage of coal rakes for power generation,” said director (distribution) DS Grewal.

“Usually, we sell electricity in October or transfer power to the electricity banks with other states. For the past one week, apart from borrowing power from other states’ banks, we are making a daily purchase 600-800 MW power at around Rs 3 per unit,” said Grewal.

It would be difficult to meet the demand in the next few days if the situation does not improve as Punjab has the permission to get maximum 6,500 MW from outside, as an overload may result in a breakdown, he said.

“The state has to generate power to meet the balance from the central pool to meet the grid norms. The power generation at hydel power plants has also been increased to meet the demand. The power demand is likely to decrease in the next few days but it would go up in the third week of October when the festival season will kickstart,” he added.

