Punjab cabinet gives nod to two industrial parks to boost economy, create jobs

The two projects will be instrumental in accelerating the pace of industrialisation and creating job opportunities in Punjab. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: To further boost the state’s economy and industrial infrastructure, the Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a modern industrial park and integrated manufacturing cluster over 2,000 acres on government and panchayat land near Mattewara in Ludhiana and Rajpura in Patiala district, respectively, at a total cost of Rs 3,200 crore.

The two projects would be instrumental in accelerating the pace of industrialisation and creating job opportunities, an official spokesperson said, after a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, through video conferencing.

To be set up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore each, in an area of 1,000 acres each, the projects will cater to the needs of prospective entrepreneurs/industrialists for setting up their ventures expeditiously, in line with the need to develop such industrial/economic hubs in the state.

The panchayat land for the projects will be purchased by the housing and urban development department, for development as mixed land use/industrial park/IMC.

According to the spokesperson, the Mattewara project had been envisioned and pursued by the industries department, and land of government departments would be taken over by the housing and urban development department under the optimum utilisation of vacant government land (OUVGL) scheme. The project site had been under active consideration of the state government for several years, and it was originally conceived and pursued by the industries department. Considering the capacity of housing and urban development to raise finance and execute the project of such scale, the same was transferred to it.

Giving the break-up of the available land for establishment of modern industrial park/mix land use development at Mattewara, the spokesperson said that of 955.6 acres, 207.07 acres belonged to the animal husbandry department, 285.1 acres of rehabilitation department (potato seed farm), 416.1 acres of Sekhowal panchayat, 27.1 acres of Salempur panchayat (potato seed farm) and 20.3 acres of Sailklan panchayat.

The integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC) near Rajpura will be developed with the help of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation on 1,000 acres of government and panchayat land. Of 1,102 acres of panchayat land, 492 acres belonged to Sehra village, 202 to Sehri, 183 to Aakri, 177 to Pabra and 48 acres to Takhtu Majra.