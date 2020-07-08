Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet gives nod to two industrial parks to boost economy, create jobs

Punjab cabinet gives nod to two industrial parks to boost economy, create jobs

Integrated manufacturing clusters to be set up on 2,000 acres of government and panchayat land near Mattewara in Ludhiana and Rajpura in Patiala district at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The two projects will be instrumental in accelerating the pace of industrialisation and creating job opportunities in Punjab. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: To further boost the state’s economy and industrial infrastructure, the Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a modern industrial park and integrated manufacturing cluster over 2,000 acres on government and panchayat land near Mattewara in Ludhiana and Rajpura in Patiala district, respectively, at a total cost of Rs 3,200 crore.

The two projects would be instrumental in accelerating the pace of industrialisation and creating job opportunities, an official spokesperson said, after a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, through video conferencing.

To be set up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore each, in an area of 1,000 acres each, the projects will cater to the needs of prospective entrepreneurs/industrialists for setting up their ventures expeditiously, in line with the need to develop such industrial/economic hubs in the state.

The panchayat land for the projects will be purchased by the housing and urban development department, for development as mixed land use/industrial park/IMC.



According to the spokesperson, the Mattewara project had been envisioned and pursued by the industries department, and land of government departments would be taken over by the housing and urban development department under the optimum utilisation of vacant government land (OUVGL) scheme. The project site had been under active consideration of the state government for several years, and it was originally conceived and pursued by the industries department. Considering the capacity of housing and urban development to raise finance and execute the project of such scale, the same was transferred to it.

Giving the break-up of the available land for establishment of modern industrial park/mix land use development at Mattewara, the spokesperson said that of 955.6 acres, 207.07 acres belonged to the animal husbandry department, 285.1 acres of rehabilitation department (potato seed farm), 416.1 acres of Sekhowal panchayat, 27.1 acres of Salempur panchayat (potato seed farm) and 20.3 acres of Sailklan panchayat.

The integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC) near Rajpura will be developed with the help of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation on 1,000 acres of government and panchayat land. Of 1,102 acres of panchayat land, 492 acres belonged to Sehra village, 202 to Sehri, 183 to Aakri, 177 to Pabra and 48 acres to Takhtu Majra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sarah Jessica Parker masks up to help fans shop for shoes
Jul 08, 2020 17:49 IST
In India, the deepening of the mental health crisis
Jul 08, 2020 17:47 IST
SC committee asks Assam to submit report on illegal construction in Kaziranga animal corridor
Jul 08, 2020 17:47 IST
Honey Boy review: Shia LaBeouf delivers the best performance of his career
Jul 08, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.