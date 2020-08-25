Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges

Of the 11 colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala.

Chandigarh: To improve the standard of higher education in Punjab, the council of ministers on Tuesday approved the release of a total of Rs 75.75 crore recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges at Rs. 1.5 crore per college per annum from the year 2016-17 to 2020-21.

The cabinet, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, also okayed regular budgetary provision of Rs 1.5 crore per annum per college for the subsequent year. With this, the total number of colleges to which the state government is paying recurring grant has gone up to 30.

Of these colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala. Six others, namely University College, Pathankot; University College, Sujanpur (Pathankot), Baba Namdev University Degree College, Kishankot (Gurdaspur), University College, Phillaur (Jalandhar), University College (Nakodar); and University College, Kalanaur (Gurdaspur), are part of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, while the remaining two, University College, Ferozepur and University College, Dharamkot (Moga), come under Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The grant will help in the timely release of salary to teachers, thus motivating them to continue imparting better quality education to the students, a press release said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the annual administrative report of the social security, women and child development department for 2018-19.