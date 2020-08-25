Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges

Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges

Council of ministers approves release of Rs 75.75 crore in move aimed at improving the standard of higher education in the state

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Of the 11 colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala.

Chandigarh: To improve the standard of higher education in Punjab, the council of ministers on Tuesday approved the release of a total of Rs 75.75 crore recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges at Rs. 1.5 crore per college per annum from the year 2016-17 to 2020-21.

The cabinet, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, also okayed regular budgetary provision of Rs 1.5 crore per annum per college for the subsequent year. With this, the total number of colleges to which the state government is paying recurring grant has gone up to 30.

Of these colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala. Six others, namely University College, Pathankot; University College, Sujanpur (Pathankot), Baba Namdev University Degree College, Kishankot (Gurdaspur), University College, Phillaur (Jalandhar), University College (Nakodar); and University College, Kalanaur (Gurdaspur), are part of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, while the remaining two, University College, Ferozepur and University College, Dharamkot (Moga), come under Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The grant will help in the timely release of salary to teachers, thus motivating them to continue imparting better quality education to the students, a press release said.



In another decision, the cabinet approved the annual administrative report of the social security, women and child development department for 2018-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jennifer Lopez is launching her makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty
Aug 25, 2020 16:38 IST
Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Black Lives Matter: British Museum founder’s bust removed
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.