Punjab cabinet to change excise policy, labour laws

The Punjab government will change the excise policy and labour laws in the state in light of the covid-19 pandemic, it announced on Friday. After a videoconference meeting that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh presided over, the cabinet sought details about the impact of covid-19 on excise policy from officials. A detailed proposal on this is to be brought up on Saturday, when the cabinet, which described the prevailing situation as extraordinary, will discuss the issue again.

A statement said all possible options must be explored to put the excise industry back on its feet, especially given its importance to the state’s revenue model.

During the meeting, the CM also directed industries minister Sunder Sham Arora to take all possible welfare measures to prevent migrant workers from leaving Punjab. The cabinet welcomed the opening of another 9,500 industrial units due to the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“It is good sign that with the industry opening, 35% of those who had registered to return home decided to stay back in Punjab for now,” said Amarinder, while directing the department to aggressive pursue the development of the four industrial parks already announced by the state government in the budget for this fiscal.

The cabinet also agreed on staggering paddy cultivation operations in view of shortage of migrant labourers. Amid concerns over women with children under five years deployed on covid-19 frontline duties, the CM asked the chief secretary to formulate guidelines.

Transfer policy for non-teaching staff gets nod

The cabinet also approved the transfer policy for non-teaching staff of the school education department, to be effective from the academic session that started on April 1. Under the policy, schools/offices have been categorised in five zones and transfers would be carried out only once a year, in an objective manner.

The criteria for merit would be: 95 points for length of service; 55 marks for special category employees and 90 marks for performance, etc. A person will not be transferred unless he or she completes five years of service at the station, where he/she is serving. In case such an employee has completed five years, he or she will be compulsorily transferred as per his/her choice. In case, the employee does not give a choice, the department can transfer on its own.