Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab changes relaxation timings, Mohali sticks to 7am to 11am

Punjab changes relaxation timings, Mohali sticks to 7am to 11am

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had changed the hours to 9am to 1pm from Sunday

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Residents buying fruits during the 7am to 11am curfew relaxation hours in Phase 3B2, Mohali, on Sunday. (Gurminder SIngh/HT)

Even though the Punjab government has changed the curfew relaxation hours to 9am to 1pm, the Mohali administration is sticking to the old 7am to 11am timings.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said they had not received the written order to change the timings. “These may arrive on Monday and we will act accordingly from Tuesday onwards,” he added.

He reiterated that the administration will not allow vehicular movement at any cost unless a person was in acute need. During relaxation hours, people are advised to visit nearby markets on foot and avoid using four- and two-wheelers, he said.

In Mohali city, the shops can remain open during relaxation hours on odd-even basis. Shops with even or odd SCO/ SCF/booth numbers will open on alternate days in line with even or odd date. In Kharar and Zirakpur, shops have been divided into groups on the basis of trade and will open on alternate days as per classification.



In rural areas, all shops can remain open between 7am and 11am while adhering to social distancing and wearing masks. Only a single person of a family is allowed to visit the shops in any area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
May 04, 2020 01:46 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 23:38 IST
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
May 04, 2020 01:10 IST

latest news

AI helps spot early signs of glaucoma progression to blindness
May 04, 2020 01:39 IST
Smartphone users more likely to reveal personal info online
May 04, 2020 01:16 IST
‘India has a strong constitution, and the freedom it allows will prevail’
May 04, 2020 01:11 IST
Decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj erroneous: Sharad Pawar slams Centre
May 04, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.