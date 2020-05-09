Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy

Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy

In his letter to the PM, the CM said that the state had already written to the Union agriculture ministry seeking the new MSP, as calculated by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, against last year’s MSP of Rs 1,835 per quintal

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider fixing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,902 per quintal for paddy and Rs 100 per quintal to be given as incentive bonus to check stubble burning. The CM has cited challenges faced due to labour shortage and the need for ensuring food security in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the PM, the CM said that the state had already written to the Union agriculture ministry seeking the new MSP, as calculated by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, against last year’s MSP of Rs 1,835 per quintal.

“Given the need to ensure food safety in the time of the present pandemic, it is imperative that farmers may be given the appropriate price signal by announcing a remunerative MSP for paddy,” Amarinder’s letter says, adding, “It is unlikely that we will see much seasonal labour coming from UP and Bihar for paddy transplantation due to covid.”

The CM expressed concern at the serious challenges this could pose for farming operations in the paddy season, besides leading to escalation in labour costs. He also underscored the importance of providing farmers a non-burning bonus at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal to meet their expenses in handling of paddy straw, thus preventing its burning. In this context, he also pointed to Supreme Court directions, asking the Centre and the states to work out an incentive structure to check paddy stubble burning.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
May 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
May 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:35 IST
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
May 09, 2020 00:03 IST

latest news

45 Chinese nationals in Nepal demand flights to go home, throw stones
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Macchiwara farmer found positive in Ludhiana, tally up to 125
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Covid care centres for cops to come up at Santacruz, Marol
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Hope we become better human beings now!
May 09, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.