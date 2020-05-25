Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles death of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles death of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

“Sir, you will be dearly missed and will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful state bids you farewell,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweets tribute

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:46 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

One of India’s greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, Balbir Singh Sr died at a hospital here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. (HT PHOTO)

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed deep sorrow on the death of Balbir Singh Senior, saying the hockey legend exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship and will remain an inspiration for generations of players.

One of India’s greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, Balbir Singh Sr died at a hospital here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. “Saddened to learn about the passing away of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. A Triple Olympic Gold medallist,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted.

“He exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship. Sir, you will be dearly missed and will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful state bids you farewell,” Capt Singh said.

The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he used to live here with his daughter and grandson Kabir.



 

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever. He was tested for Covid-19 but reports came out negative.

Singh suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

