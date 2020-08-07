Punjab CM meets family members of hooch tragedy victims, hikes ex gratia to Rs 5 lakh; toll rises to 121

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with family members of the hooch tragedy victims in Tarn Taran on Friday. This was Amarinder’s first field visit since the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT Photo)

Tarn Taran: Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh met family members of the victims of Punjab’s worst hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran on Friday morning and announced an increase in ex gratia relief from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for each of the victim’s next of kin.

Accompanied by state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, chief principal secretary to chief minister Suresh Kumar and director general of police Dinkar Gupta, Capt Amarinder Singh interacted with the family members of the hooch victims while maintaining social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was his first field visit since the coronavirus outbreak.

“Those who have lost their sight after consuming the illicit liquor will also be given ₹5 lakh as compensation,” he told the victims’ family members.

He said the toll in the hooch tragedy had risen to 121 with 92 deaths reported from Tarn Taran, 14 from Amritsar district and 15 from Batala.

Special prosecutors will be deployed in courts to ensure strict punishment to the accused.

The state government will also build houses of those families of victims who are living in kutcha houses, the chief minister announced.

THE MAKING OF STATE’S WORST HOOCH TRAGEDY

The lure to make a fast buck and the shortage of illegal extra neutral alcohol (ENA) due to the Covid-induced lockdown resulted in Punjab’s worst hooch tragedy that killed 121 across three districts. ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages.

The selling of hooch was running smoothly in Majha region, till mid-July, when shortage of illegal ENA hit bootleggers. As a matter of routine, ENA remains available in the black market, as suppliers pilfer it during transport to distilleries, police claim.

This year, shortage occurred as its demand in the market had increased manifold to make hand sanitisers, in view of Covid-19. Removal of lockdown restrictions also meant increased demand.

The deaths due to the consumption of the spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab’s Majha region started surfacing from July 29. The poor were hit because they prefer countrymade liquor as a bottle of two litres can be bought for ₹200 to ₹250. However, the price of the cheapest brand of a liquor bottle (750ml) being sold in shops costs ₹230. Moreover, one can buy a glass or a peg of illicit liquor for ₹10 to ₹30.

PROBE REPORT IN 21 DAYS

A senior police official said investigation suggested the presence of methanol in the liquor consumed by the victims. Many victims complained of blurring of vision before breathing their last. This is a key symptom of methanol consumption.

Jalandhar divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary, who is probing the state’s worst hooch tragedy, started the inquiry on August 6 and will be submitting his report in 21 days.