Punjab CM okays health insurance cover for 9.5 lakh farming families for 2020-21

Nearly 5 lakh such families were covered in the previous year under the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana

HT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go-ahead to bringing 9.5 lakh farmers and their families into the ambit of the health insurance cover under the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana for 2020-21, as against 5 lakh covered in the previous year.

The scheme, launched by the state government on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on August 20, 2019, with 45 lakh families covered for 2019-20, has proved to be beneficial to people of Punjab during the Covid crisis. The state government has also capped charges for Covid-19 treatment in hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.

The chief minister said that beneficiaries can approach any of the 546 empanelled private hospitals and 208 government hospitals for treatment facility of up to Rs 5 lakh for 1,396 diseases, including surgical treatments such as heart surgery, cancer treatment, joint replacement and accident cases under the health insurance scheme.

The number of farmers covered during the first year of the scheme stood at around 5 lakh, as these had been issued J forms in 2015 by the Mandi Board. With 8.7 lakh farmers and 80,000 cane growers now registered with the Mandi Board as J form holders, having sold their agricultural produce on/after January 1, 2020, and from November 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020 sugar season, respectively, the farming families eligible for cover during 2020-21 has now gone up to 9.5 lakh.

With the Chief Minister approving their inclusion in the scheme, all 9.5 lakh will be covered with effect from August 20, 2020, according to an official spokesperson.

The Mandi Board will pay the entire premium for the insurance cover of all farmers, who will get cashless treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. All the eligible farmers having J forms and ‘sugarcane weightment slips’ would be required to submit their duly filled self-declaration, along with the other necessary documents, at the market committee office or with the commission agent (Arhtiya) till July 24, 2020. The chief minister has asked Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh to direct the market committees to facilitate every farmer to avail this cashless treatment facility.

ACS, development, Anirudh Tewari said that the Mandi Board has invited applications from eligible farmers to ensure that every farmer is benefitted. The interested farmers can collect the self-declaration form either from the office of market committee or commission agents (arhtiyas) or download the same from the website of the Mandi Board, www.mandiboard.nic.in.

The Mandi Board shall upload the data on specially designated portal after receiving applications from farmers and subsequently health insurance cards will be issued to eligible farmers. The scheme is cashless and all ailments that require hospitalisation of more than 24 hours or listed day care procedure are covered under the scheme.

Tewari said that besides the family head, husband/wife, father/mother, unmarried children, divorced daughter and her minor children, widowed daughter-in-law and her minor children would be considered eligible to derive benefit under the scheme. Further information can be sought from the toll free no. 104 in this regard.