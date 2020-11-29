Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab CM taking advantage of farmers’ stir: Ambala MLA Goel

Punjab CM taking advantage of farmers’ stir: Ambala MLA Goel

Amid the war of words between the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab on the ongoing farmers’ stir, political slugfest kicked off in Ambala on Sunday as City MLA from...

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:27 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Amid the war of words between the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab on the ongoing farmers’ stir, political slugfest kicked off in Ambala on Sunday as City MLA from the BJP Aseem Goel alleged that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was taking undue advantage of the agitation.

HDF leader Chitra Sarwara also reacted on the issue and said the government was offering farm laws in “form of pits”.

“Assembly elections in Punjab are due anytime soon and Captain Amarinder is trying to take advantage of the farmers’ protests. Farmers are understanding who is in their favour and who is just making political statements,” Goel said after inaugurating an electric crematorium at Ram Bagh in his constituency.

His comments came a day after his counterpart from Cantonment seat and state home minister Anil Vij alleged that Captain had “engineered the ongoing agitation”.



Chitra hit out at the government and said that what unfolded in the last few days has proved that they were digging “large pits” in form of farm laws.

“We’ve seen some unfortunate situations wherein the government tried to do everything possible to stop the farmers going to Delhi. All this has shown that the government was trying to offer large pits in the form of farm laws. On the one hand, the government is inviting farmers for talks and on the other, they’re digging roads, putting barricades and using water cannons even on elderly,” she said.

“They are also trying to change the narrative through several means. But I’m proud that the Haryana farmers started their march from Ambala,” she added.

