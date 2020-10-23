Punjab CM to virtually inaugurate development projects for Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (second from right) discussing the progress of Smart City projects at a meeting with the mayor and MC officials in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be conducting a virtual inauguration ceremony of different development projects completed by the district administration and municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday.

For this purpose, the administration has installed screens and projectors at 62 schools to showcase the event. Seating arrangements have also been made to accommodate Congress workers, supporters and leaders keeping in mind the social distancing norms.

MC officials remained on toes for making arrangements for the event and a trial was also done on Friday. Meanwhile, the office work remained disturbed for the entire day.

Recently, a team of videographers had also visited the city to make videos and capture images of different development projects including the reconstruction of Jagraon Bridge, clock tower rejuvenation, waterfront development project alongside the Sidhwan Canal among others. The videos and images would be shown during the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Mayor Balkar Sandhu also overviewed the preparations for the virtual ceremony.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that arrangements have been made and a trial was also conducted on Friday.