Punjab CM virtually inaugurates two projects for Mohali

Mohali: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced the inauguration of a 66 KV sub station and the construction of the building of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator.

He made the announcements while addressing the state-level Independence Day function in Mohali.

The 66KV sub-station will be set up at Sector 82 in IT City, Mohali, while the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator building is being built at a cost of Rs 31 crore in Knowledge City, Sector 81.

The construction of the incubator building was started recently by PWD (B&R), and work is in progress on the basement.

MOHALI CIVIL SURGEON, DISTRICT EPIDEMIOLOGIST GET SPECIAL MENTION

The chief minister made special mention for the people who had performed exceptional service during the pandemic and said they will be awarded on January 26.

He made special mention of Dr Manjeet Singh, the civil surgeon of Mohali, who led from the front and went personally to high-exposure/containment zones despite battling leukemia.

He praised the efforts of Dr Harmandeep Kaur, the district epidemiologist, who had to move her one-year-old child back to her parental home to ensure safety as she worked day and night in the field while doing extensive contact tracing, testing, and ensuring preventive measures.