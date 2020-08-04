Punjab Congress chief to write to Sonia for strict action against ‘backstabbing’ MPs Partap Bajwa, Shamsher Dullo

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said he will be writing to party president Sonia Gandhi to seek action against the brazen indiscipline of the two Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, who had chosen to attack their own government.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief extended his sympathies to the families of those who had lost their lives in the hooch tragedy but said such tragedies do not give licence to any individual to indulge in indiscipline.

“It’s time to stem the rot and save the Congress from the petty machinations of the likes of Bajwa and Dullo, who had no shame in biting the hand that feeds them,” Jakhar said, adding “Ye jis thali mein khatey hain ussi mein chhed kartey hain.” He said he would seek strict action against the two MPs who were disgracefully exploiting a tragedy to further their own political ambitions and interests.

Asserting that the actions of Bajwa and Dullo could not be tolerated any longer, Jakhar said: “Men like these who do not have even the courage to face elections, are no asset to the party. Such backstabbing members should be shown the door before they can cause any serious damage. Enough is enough. I’m going to clearly demand action against them from the party president.”

Jakhar described the action of the two MPs, who had approached the governor on Monday to demand a CBI and enforcement department (ED) probe into the liquor deaths, as a manifestation of their desperate desire to grab power by hook or by crook. “How many times in all these years did they ask for expediting the CBI inquiry into the sacrilege cases (which has since been taken over by Punjab Police) or the ED probe into drugs, launched during the SAD-BJP government?” he asked.

‘ENGAGING IN ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES’

Pointing out that Bajwa and Dullo had been engaging in such anti-party activities for quite some time by talking against their own party and targeting the Congress government in Punjab, Jakhar said their attacks had increased after Captain Amarinder Singh announced his decision to contest the 2022 elections.

“Having probably seen the 2022 elections as their last chance to make it big in the corridors of power, the duo saw their hopes shattered and, out of sheer frustration, were knocking at all possible doors to sneak their way to the top echelons of power,” he added, citing rumours of the two MPs being in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TAKES SWIPE AT SACHIN PILOT

Jakhar described the attack of the two MPs on their own government as a ‘copy-paste job’ of what happened in Rajasthan in January, in the wake of 107 infant deaths over which Sachin Pilot had flayed his own government. “Had action been taken against Pilot then itself, what is happening today in Rajasthan could have been avoided,” he said, adding that he will bring to Sonia’s notice the dangers of letting Bajwa and Dullo get away with “their detestable act of expressing their dissent/concern not in the party or government forum but in public”.

The PPCC president pointed out that the “two MPs are surviving politically only due to the largesse of the Congress high command, which had nominated them to the Rajya Sabha since they had run scared from contesting assembly and parliamentary elections”. He recalled that Rahul Gandhi had helped Bajwa by making him PCC president in the face of opposition, but his betrayal of Rahul’s and the party’s trust had exposed his petty political ambitions which he was bent on pursuing to the detriment of the Congress itself.