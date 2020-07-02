Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Congress MP says BJP should kick out actor Anupam Kher for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra

Punjab Congress MP says BJP should kick out actor Anupam Kher for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra

Ravneet Singh Bittu took on Kher for saying “Sava lakh se ek bhidha du” and tagging Patra in a tweet after a controversial post

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu went a step further and called Anupam Kher’s tweet an attempt by the RSS to dilute the “strong tenets of Sikhism”. (Twitter)

Chandigarh: Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday rebuked actor Anupam Kher for using the “sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh” to describe Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Sambit Patra.

A day after actor Kher tweeted, “Sava lakh se ek bhida du” and tagged Patra, the Congress leader said, “Anupam Kher and his wife (Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher) should be kicked out of the BJP for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra.”

Kher’s tweet was in response to Patra being trolled on social media. Patra had posted a picture of a three-year-old boy sitting on his grandfather, who was shot dead during an encounter in Sopore on Wednesday with the caption: “Pulitzer lovers?”

Patra was apparently referring to Associated Press (AP) photo journalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand, who were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for “striking images of life” in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.



TAKES ON RSS, SAYING IT’S ‘DILUTING’ SIKH TENETS

Bittu tweeted: “How dare @AnupamPKher use sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh ji to describe the spokesperson of BJP. It spoils the martial image of Sikhs.”

He went a step further and called Kher’s tweet an attempt by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to dilute the “strong tenets of Sikhism”.

He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tender an immediate apology and kick out Anupam Kher and his wife from the BJP”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 Kolkata policemen test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised:Report
Jul 02, 2020 15:06 IST
Swara says she respects Prasoon Joshi, can’t believe he misunderstood scene
Jul 02, 2020 15:04 IST
MHRD seeks report on whether NEET, JEE can be held this month
Jul 02, 2020 15:03 IST
Donald Trump grateful to health workers for Covid-19 fight: White House
Jul 02, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.