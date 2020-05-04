Punjab de-addiction, rehabilitation, OOAT centres’ staff go on state-wide strike

Members of Punjab Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Employees’ Union protesting over their pending demands in Patiala on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Employees of the de-addiction, rehabilitation, and OOAT (outpatient opioid-assisted treatment) clinics have stopped services across Punjab over their pending demands. Addicts are in a state of panic after their treatment was halted and they remain unattended.

Employees, under the banner of Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Employees’ Union, went on a strike on Monday. They are demanding job regularisation, implementation of equal pay for equal work, hike in dearness allowance (DA) and release of pending loyalty bonus.

According to the union, there are 650 contractual and outsourced employees in all 208 de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, model de-addiction centres and OOAT clinic in state.

Parminder Singh, state president of the union said they are working on meagre salaries. The contractual employees are receiving Rs 15,000 per month and the outsourced ones get just Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

“It is impossible to run a household on these salaries. After lockdown, our expenses have increased. Our employees have to cover a distance of 100km everyday on rented transport to reach their workplace. Government should pay us travel allowance for this period,” he said.

A 29-year-old youth of Gian Colony in Patiala, is worried as he was not attended to at the OOAT Clinic in Saket Hospital. He waited for three hours to take dose of buprenorphine-naloxone.

He said, “I was addicted to smack for a long time and have been receiving treatment from 18 months. But on Monday, the staff did not provide medication. I don’t know what will happen to me. I don’t want to relapse.”

Another 30-year-old of Hera Nagar said, “Employees of OOAT clinic are not attending to us.”

Patiala deputy medical commissioner Dr MS Dhaliwal said, “The staff is on strike across state. However, we are handling the situation. We witnessed problem at just two centres I Patiala. We have medical officers posted at these centres to help the addicts and provide medicine.”