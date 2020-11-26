Punjab DGP reviews Covid-19 situation in Ludhiana

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta (centre) with Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal on his right Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Thursday, reviewed the law and order and Covid-19 situation in the city at Police Lines here in Ludhiana.

Gupta reviewed all undetected murder cases and directed the commissioner of police to make efforts to trace them. He directed a special drive to be launched to arrest proclaimed offenders and also to unearth illegal weapons that were being used for the commission of crime.

DGP Gupta accompanied by Ludhiana commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal and inspector general of police (IGP) Naunihal Singh was here to hold a review meeting with senior officials of the district.

While addressing the meeting, DGP Dinkar Gupta appreciated the drive of Ludhiana Police to auction off unclaimed old vehicles to free the space in police stations and also lauded the efforts to make the city beggar free.

He said that the police commissioner did a commendable job to combat the Covid-19 situation in the city and directed to be even more vigilant in the coming days in the wake of the second wave. He asked police officials to strictly enforce the wearing of masks by the public.

He also directed the police commissioner to deploy more police personnel in the traffic wing so that the traffic remains smooth in the city.

Meanwhile, he woman, who had filed a complaint against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, tried to meet DGP Dinkar Gupta during his visit to the city. Cops asked her to wait as DGP was convening a meeting with officers. After waiting for at least an hour, she left the place.

6 die, 111 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

The number of coronavirus cases in Ludhiana is rising with each passing day. As many as six deaths and 111 infections due to the disease were reported on Thursday. The November 26 deaths were the maximum fatalities reported on a single day since October 5.

The six deceased included three men and as many women, all aged above 50. Among them were a 82-year-old woman of Brown Road, a 79-year-old man from Rani Jhansi Road, a 71-year-old woman of Mohalla Bazaar, a 77-year-old man of Shivpuri’s Basant Nagar, a 70-year-old man from Moti Nagar, and a 56-year-old woman of Prabhat Nagar.

The latest figures have pushed the district’s death toll to 894 and total caseload to 22,457.

Of the total patients, 874 are still infected (active cases), while 20,686 have recovered, taking Ludhiana’s recovery rate to 92.42%.