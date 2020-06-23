Punjab eases lockdown norms for restaurants, hotels, allows dine-in with 50% occupancy

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday relaxed the lockdown conditions for restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services.

In fresh guidelines for the phased reopening of businesses, the department of home affairs allowed dine-in facility at restaurants till 8pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less, from June 24, provided they comply with social distancing and other guidelines prescribed by the Union health ministry in the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

So far, standalone restaurants were permitted to remain open till 8pm for takeaway and home delivery.

Restaurants in hotels have been permitted to serve food, including buffet meals, up to 50% of their seating capacity, said additional chief secretary, home, Satish Chandra.

Restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but the timings, for both the hotel guests and persons from outside would be till 8pm, read the revised guidelines sent to all district civil and police chiefs, administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners across the state.

Though bars will remain closed, liquor can be served in the rooms and restaurants as permitted under the excise policy of the state.

Similarly, wedding functions, social functions and ‘open-air’ parties have been allowed in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues can be organised up to 50 people. The number of guests excluding catering staff would not exceed 50 people, according to the revised guidelines.