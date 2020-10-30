Punjab education department launches competitive exam series

Punjab education department, lending yet another new dimension to its Sikhiya Sudhar Muhim, has launched Udaan: Competitive exam series. The project aims at giving wings to aspirations of medical and non-medical students, especially belonging to underprivileged backgrounds, who are aspiring to get admission in medical and engineering courses in premier institutions.

Under the project, students of Classes 11 and 12th in the science stream would be provided sheets comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the subjects— physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology on a daily basis. These sheets would be uploaded on the Punjab Educare app and the department’s Facebook page. Besides, these sheets would also be sent to the students through WhatsApp groups.

Divulging details, Jaswinder Kaur, assistant director, said that the competitive exam series would prove a boon for the science students, especially who cannot afford to coach from private institutions, to prepare them for various entrance examinations to seek admission in medical, engineering, nursing, paramedical courses, architecture courses.

Under the exam series, a team of resource persons comprising principals, who have been deputed as district mentors in the subjects at the district level, lecturers serving at government schools and meritorious schools, have been deputed for preparing the question banks, said Jaswinder Kaur while adding that apart from providing the MCQs sheets, doubt clearing sessions would also be organised by school lecturers. These sessions could be organised both online as well as in form of physical classes as per the convenience while adhering to Covid guidelines.

The district education officers, principals, district mentors and school lecturers have been asked to sensitise students of the science stream to avail the maximum benefit of the facility.