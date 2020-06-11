Punjab education dept ties up with Khan Academy, students can now access math assignments online

As many as 1,200 government high and senior secondary school students from across the state will be covered and training to teachers has been started by the academy online

To offer creative videos, quizzes, fun experiments, assignments related to mathematics, the state government has tied up with the Khan Academy, which will provide free access to students and teachers on their web portal.



To easily access the portal, login IDs of the students aged between 11 and 15 years (students of Classes 6 to 10) will be created once the training of the subject teachers is completed. The content will be available in English and Punjabi for the convenience of students on the portal in mathematics.

Presently, officials are training subject teachers and computer teachers and login IDs will be issued to them so that they can take benefit from this portal.

Last year, the department has introduced this portal to 200 government schools across the state as a pilot project. Out of the 1,200 government schools, 181 are from Ludhiana, 65 from Amritsar, 27 Barnala, 56 Bathinda, 25 Faridkot, 54 Fatehgarh Sahib, 14 Fazilka, 21 Ferozepur, 70 Gurdaspur, 122 Hoshiarpur, 121 Jalandhar, 49 Kapurthala, 7 Mansa, 40 Moga, 33 Muktsar, 30 Pathankot, 52 Patiala, 27 Rupnagar, 29 SBS Nagar, 79 Sangrur, 24 SAS Nagar and 54 of Tarn Taran.

The portal will help students to understand the topics through videos, experiments and they can also do self-assessment. Students can also test their knowledge by participating in quizzes. To enable the students to access home assignments login ID’s will be issued to them this month. The Mastery Challenges will be a way for the children to review and practice skills they have previously learned regarding the subject. It will consist of six questions that review three skills.

School education secretary Krishan Kumar said, “This move by the department will enable the child for self-assessment and can improve his level of understanding the concepts in mathematics. The students can easily access home assignments through this portal and will get instant feedback on their performance.”