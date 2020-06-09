Punjab fails to implement legislation on lifts and escalators

Despite high court directions to affix safety certificates in all the lifts installed in housing societies of Punjab, the state has neither complied with the order nor implemented the ‘Lifts and Escalators Act’ drafted by the power department.

Residents living in multi-storied housing units complain that in the absence of a legislation, there is no redressal mechanism for their issues related to lifts.

The provisions of such an Act ensure the smooth functioning of lifts, including installation, periodical inspections, issuing of safety certificates, deputing operators and uninterrupted power supply to run the lifts and grievance redressal.

Most state governments have either adopted the Bombay Lift Act (1939) and Bombay Lift Rules (1958) or an amended form of the law as per their own needs. In 2009, even the Haryana government had enacted its own rules based on the Bombay Lift Act.

In 2018, a contempt petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High court by the residents of Ashta Apartment Phase-2, Zirakpur, after the builder had failed to maintain its lifts. Following this, the HC had directed the Zirakpur municipal council and local government to affix safety certificates in the individual l lifts issued by the authority concerned.

Ashtha Apartments resident Gulshan Rai said in the absence of a relevant legislation, residents cannot complain to any authority about the condition of lifts. In most housing societies, builders have made provisions of single lifts, which at times stop working and fail to serve their purpose. Residents are facing a lot of problems in availing this facility as the generators installed for running the lifts also go kaput at times, he rued.

Punjab chief electrical inspector Arunjit Singh Sidhu revealed that the power department has submitted a draft of the ‘Lifts and Escalators Act’ to the local bodies and housing departments for their suggestions and feedback. We are hoping it will be implemented soon, he said.

Chairman of Indian Institute of Architects, Punjab chapter, Sanjay Goyal, said since there are so many housing societies in the state, such an Act is the need of the hour for the safety of residents. The importance of a lift Act was felt way back in 1939 and that was when the Bombay Lift Act was promulgated, yet it is strange that Punjab has not enacted one, he said.

Responding to the petition, the HC had in February 2019 observed, “It is shocking that despite the stand taken before this court that the lifts were completely repaired and functional now, the same have not been opened up for the residents on account of the order passed on September 2018, which did not bar the builder from getting the same verified and checked from the executive officer of Zirakpur municipal council.” It appears that the same has been done only to harass the residents, the court had held.