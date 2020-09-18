Sections
Punjab farmers’ agitation prompts Navjot Singh Sidhu to break silence on Twitter

Expressing solidarity with farmers, Congress leader says farming is the soul of Punjab and an attack on it won’t be tolerated

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A screenshot of the image tweeted by Navjot Singh Sidhu in support of the farmers’ agitation that is gathering momentum in Punjab after the passage of the three farm bills in Parliament. (Twitter)

Former Punjab minister and Amritsar East legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his silence on Twitter on Friday to express solidarity with farmers agitating against the passage of the three agriculture bills in Parliament.

“Farming is the soul of Punjab. Wounds on the body can heal but wounds of the soul will not be tolerated and condoned,” he tweeted, almost a year since his last post on the social media platform.

Sidhu last tweeted in July 2019 after vacating his official bungalow following his resignation as a Punjab cabinet minister.

Sarkaarein tamaam umr yehi bhool karti hain, dhool unke chehre par thi aaeena saaf karti hain,” Sidhu tweeted, urging farmers to fight for their rights.

He said farmers are the pride and identity of every Punjabi.

