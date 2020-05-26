Punjab government offices to function with maximum 50% staff

The Punjab government offices in non-essential services departments will function with minimum staff to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“The maximum staff strength permitted to attend office at any time in these department is 50%,” according to guidelines issued by chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh to all heads of departments (HoDs), commissioners of divisions, and deputy commissioners in the state.

The departments have been directed to divide the staff into two batches and have a weekly roster. “The HoD will be responsible to ensure that only one batch of employees is attending the office during one week and other batch during next week so as to make sure there is no inter-mixing of two batches,” read the instructions.

They have also been asked to ensure batch-wise attendance. However, these instructions will not apply to departments dealing with essential services.