Punjab government signs MoU with IIT Ropar to foster entrepreneurship

PBTI Mohali and TBIF-IIT Ropar agreed to explore the possibility of engaging and collaborating in innovation and entrepreneurship driven opportunities and resources

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI), Mohali under the Punjab government’s department of science, technology and environment signed an MoU with Technology Business Incubator Foundation (TBIF), IIT Ropar to foster entrepreneurship in the state by jointly working towards facilitating young students, scientists of both institutes, early-stage start-ups, entrepreneurs and to provide them opportunity to further hone up their skills/ideas.

Sharing the information, a spokesperson of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator said that PBTI Mohali and TBIF-IIT Ropar agreed to explore the possibility of engaging and collaborating in innovation and entrepreneurship driven opportunities and resources, promoting collaboration in the field of mutual interests.

