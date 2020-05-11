Punjab govt brings home 25 pilgrims stuck in Delhi

The Punjab government has brought home 25 pilgrims who were stuck at different gurdwaras in Delhi since the lockdown was imposed in March. These pilgrims were brought to Ludhiana in special buses and sent to the isolation centre set up at the Meritorious School, here.

Pilgrims Amrik Singh, Bhag Singh and Abhishek stated that ever since the lockdown was imposed, they have been staying at different gurdwaras in Delhi, including Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla and Shri Bangla Sahib. Later, they were shifted to different schools by the Delhi government.

They said that the arrangements of food and other essentials were very poor in those schools, whereas the arrangements at this particular isolation centre are far better as compared to Delhi. They informed that in Delhi, they used to get only rice to eat, and even drinking water was not clean, due to which many of them suffered from diarrhoea.

The meritorious school quarantine centre in Ludhiana. ( GURPREET SINGH/HT )

The doctors present on duty, namely Dr Moin Ansari and Dr Jyotika, informed that till date, 195 pilgrims have been brought to this particular isolation centre, out of which 135 pilgrims have been sent to quarantine centres in their respective villages or their homes after their reports came negative. They said that the 52 pilgrims whose reports came positive, have been shifted to the civil hospital for treatment.

The isolation centre set up at Meritorious School, here, has now started functioning as a 500-bed hospital. The place where this isolation centre has been set up was once the girls hostel of the Meritorious School and all facilities have been added to it later. All the facilities have been added to this isolation centre from scratch as earlier, this facility only had beds. Now, this centre also has an operational laboratory, where the samples of all persons staying in it can be taken.