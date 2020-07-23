Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt gives Rs.1.5 crore to three bronze medallists of Para Asian Games

Punjab govt gives Rs.1.5 crore to three bronze medallists of Para Asian Games

Power-lifter Parmjit Kumar, shot-putter Mohammad Yassir and badminton player Raj Kumar won the bronze medal at 3rd Para Asian Games in Jakarta

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi honoured three bronze medal winners of the 3rd Para Asian Games with Rs 1.5 crore in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Awarding Rs 50 lakh each to power-lifter Parmjit Kumar (Jalandhar), shot-putter Mohammad Yassir (Sangrur) and badminton player Raj Kumar (Patiala), who had won bronze medals in the 3rd Para Asian Games held in Jakarta from October 6 to 13, 2018, Sodhi urged them to scale greater heights and bring laurels to the state. He assured them of all help in terms of financial assistance, infrastructure and job opportunities.

He said according to instructions of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to accord cash incentives to medal winners in sports, the department has scrutinised applications of cash awardees who brought glory to the state and made a list of 1,101 medallists to whom the state government will accord a total sum of Rs 4.85 crore as cash award till this September.

The awards will be given in segments and game wise as big gatherings are not permitted in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kashmir newspaper innovatively distributes free face masks
Jul 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Lockdown ends today at midnight: Traders in Pune look to resume business without ‘harsh’ restrictions
Jul 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Teach real history instead of a sanitized version: Kumar Sangakkara on racism
Jul 23, 2020 16:15 IST
Vijayan’s understanding of football was outstanding: Former India team-mate
Jul 23, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.