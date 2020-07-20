Punjab govt to hold webinar on employment opportunities on July 24

Sections
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A panel of representatives of reputed organisations like Microsoft, Walmart India, Pepsi-Co, Dell and Amazon will participate in the session. (HT File Photo)

The Department Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Punjab, will organise a state-level webinar on “Emerging employment opportunities and challenges after Covid-19” at 3pm on July 24.

Additional deputy commissioner(ADC) Aashika Jain said the webinar will create awareness among the youth about the employment opportunities in the Covid-19 shadowed environment and the skills required for them.

It will be inaugurated by cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Rahul Tewari, secretary, employment generation and training. A panel of representatives of reputed organisations like Microsoft, Walmart India, Pepsi-Co, Dell and Amazon will participate in the session.

Interested persons must register at www.pgrkam.com to participate in the webinar. The webinar will also be aired on DBEE’s YouTube channel.



For queries, participants can contact 98151-62064 or 78142-59210.

