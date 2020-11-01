Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjab health department launches awareness campaign on non-communicable diseases

Punjab health department launches awareness campaign on non-communicable diseases

The health minister stated that blood pressure and diabetes tests would be done free of cost in these vans

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off two special vans to spread awareness on non-communicable diseases

The department of health and family welfare, Punjab, launched an awareness campaign on non-communicable diseases at the government dispensary in Sohana on Sunday. Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off two special awareness vans on occasion.

The vans are equipped with awareness material, an LED, and an audio-visual address system. These will reach out to different villages of the state to make people aware of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases, paralysis, cancer, etc.

The minister stated that blood pressure and diabetes tests would be done free of cost in these vans and informed that the elderly and patients already suffering from non-communicable diseases were at greater risk of getting Covid. He appealed to the people of the state to make the most of this campaign and be aware of non-communicable diseases so that they can be prevented.

Sidhu said that he had sent letters to patients suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes in which he had urged them to take all preventive measures to protect themselves and get timely treatment during the pandemic.

He said that to avoid non-communicable diseases, people should avoid fast food, alcohol, tobacco, and drugs and control their weight with the help of daily physical exercise. He urged all to get routine medical check-ups done and informed that diabetes and blood pressure tests and treatment are provided free of cost in all the government hospitals of the state.

He said that treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh is provided free of cost for cancer patients under the Chief Minister Punjab Cancer Relief Fund.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:11 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Online classes for college students to start from November 2
Nov 01, 2020 23:13 IST
26 people arrested for betting on IPL match
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Haryana CM inaugurates U-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Three, including Bhondsi inmates, arrested for supplying drugs
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.