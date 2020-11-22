Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjab health minister checks on ailing academician

Punjab health minister checks on ailing academician

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday checked on the health of Charanjit Singh Walia, president, Nursing Training Institutes Association, Punjab, who is undergoing...

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 19:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday checked on the health of Charanjit Singh Walia, president, Nursing Training Institutes Association, Punjab, who is undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Also the chairman of Mata Sahib Kaur College of Nursing and Dr Dayal Singh Memorial School of Nursing, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Walia was admitted to the hospital due to a chest infection.

The minister urged the hospital administration to provide all medical treatment to Walia and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said Walia is a well-known and respected name in the field of nursing training, and nurses trained from Mata Sahib Kaur College of Nursing are working in various hospitals, making their college and Punjab proud.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 19:18 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

14 more cows die at cowshed in Rajasthan’s Churu
Nov 22, 2020 20:19 IST
Former Congress minister Roshan Baig arrested by CBI in Rs 2,500 cr IMA scam
Nov 22, 2020 20:19 IST
Covid-19 vaccines: How does the emergency use authorisation work in India?
Nov 22, 2020 20:19 IST
Two dead, 7 injured as SUV falls into gorge in Shimla district
Nov 22, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.