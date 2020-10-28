Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjab health minister distributes 4,771 smart ration cards in Mohali

Punjab health minister distributes 4,771 smart ration cards in Mohali

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday distributed 4,771 smart ration cards in Sohana, Mataur, Balongi and Shahi Majra villages.Among the...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday distributed 4,771 smart ration cards in Sohana, Mataur, Balongi and Shahi Majra villages.

Among the recipients, 900 were from Sohana, 752 from Mataur, 594 from Shahi Majra and 2,525 were from Balongi.

The minister said that with the implementation of the scheme, the process of grain distribution had become transparent. With a smart ration card, one can get food grains from any approved depot in the state.

He said the government had not only provided the ration cards, but also health insurance of ₹5 lakh per card holder. The cards have a special chip which has been linked with the ePOS machines available with the depot holders to provide hassle-free assistance to the beneficiaries or their family members, the minister added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:23 IST
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Oct 27, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI against MI: Kohli likely to make three changes
Oct 28, 2020 00:23 IST
Netizens find this video showing making of a traditional teapot soothing
Oct 28, 2020 00:26 IST
GMADA razes 25 illegal structures in Mohali’s Jhampur area
Oct 28, 2020 00:17 IST
CBI court issues notice to Hooda, Vora in AJL plot allotment case
Oct 28, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.