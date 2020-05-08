Punjab health minister distributes homeopathic medicine in Mohali

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu handed over 100 packets of homeopathic medicine to JR Chaudhary, president of Mohali Senior Citizen Council, on Friday.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab health and family welfare minister ( ht file photo )

The packets consisted doses of homeopathic medicine Arsenium Album 30, recommended by the National Advisor Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians (IIHP).

Last week, Punjab government had issued an advisory which recommended using Arsenium Album 30 for three days to boost the immunity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It had also directed all the Government Homeopathic Dispensaries in the state to distribute the medicine among the public.

Sidhu said, “Providing best healthcare to the senior citizens is our priority. Also, the IIHP had distributed over 3.5 lakh bottles in a week.”