Punjab health minister flags off second phase of awareness drive under Mission Fateh
In the second phase of this campaign, the teams will cover rural areas of the health blocks
Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday flagged off the Information Education Communication (IEC) vans under Mission Fateh.
Sidhu said, “The state is going through a crucial time, but we need to keep ourselves motivated. For that, I have instructed my media teams to make people aware of the preventive measures to thwart the spread of Covid-19. In the second phase of this campaign, the teams will cover rural areas of the health blocks.”
He added that under Mission Fateh, e-sanjeevani and Cova app are made for the welfare of people so that they can take maximum benefit with minimum effort.