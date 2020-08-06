Punjab hooch tragedy: Suspects will be probed irrespective of political affiliation or rank, says inquiry officer

Jalandhar divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary, who is probing the hooch tragedy case, will be visiting families of victims and residents of affected villages in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)

Amritsar: Jalandhar divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary on Thursday initiated an inquiry into the hooch tragedy that has claimed 113 lives in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Interacting with officials of the three district here, Chaudhary said that no suspected person irrespective of his or her affiliation to any political party or rank in any government department will be out of the probe’s purview. “The responsibility of everyone concerned will be fixed by finding out where the negligence was,” he said.

“I have 21 days to complete this probe and I will bring out the truth and put it up before the government. The main parts of this investigation will be the police and excise departments, because these two are responsible for stopping the sale of illicit liquor,” he said.

DETAILS OF DISTILLERIES

During the meeting, he asked the joint commissioner, excise, Punjab, for details of distilleries running in Punjab, their owners, the products containing ingredients such as ethanol and methyl alcohol, quantity of products made and sold in two years, the excise officials deputed in these distilleries and the areas affected by the tragedy.

Besides, he sought the report about the method of transportation of industrial spirit made in the distilleries. The details of where this spirit is manufactured and sold was also sought apart from details of bottling plants.

FACILITATORS TO FACE MUSIC, TOO

From police officials of the three districts, he sought the report of the investigation so far, details of items seized and those arrested, copies of first information reports (FIRs) and the method adopted to probe the case. He asked them to present statements of victim families and residents of affected villages.

The commissioner asked them to share details about what has been done by the police under Red Rose drive launched in May by the Punjab Government to curb the drug problem. “Action will not only be taken against those indulging in selling illicit liquor at the lower level but also against those facilitating this racket,” he said.

He said that he would visit victim families and residents of affected villages. “There were people who died but their autopsy was not conducted. Such cases will be part of the probe,” he added.