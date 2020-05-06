Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab industries dept assessing loss to micro industry during Covid lockdown

Punjab industries dept assessing loss to micro industry during Covid lockdown

Industry has already estimated a loss of around Rs 2,600 crore in terms of payment of bank loans, loss of profit and salaries/wages and advances given to labourers

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:37 IST

By Hindustan Times, Ludhiana, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The industry is being asked to submit various details, including the sector of industry and the loss suffered. This data will help the government frame policies. (HT File Photos)

With the industry reeling under losses, the Punjab department of industries and commerce has initiated an exercise to gather feedback from the micro-industry on the loss of livelihood of small and self-employed micro enterprises due to the nationwide lockdown.

The exercise is being undertaken through district industries centres (DICs) and an online form has to be submitted by the industrial units or associations. The industry is being asked to submit various details, including the sector of industry and the loss suffered. Officials said the data was being collected for helping the government in framing policies.

According to industrialists here, there are around 80,000 micro units providing employment to around 8 lakh workers in the city. The industry has been claiming losses of around Rs 2,600 crore in terms of payment of bank loans, loss of profit and salaries/wages and advances given to labourers.

National president of the All Industries and Trade Forum Badish Jindal said, “The micro industry in the city has already suffered a loss of around Rs 2,600 crore. They have submitted details with the DIC.”



Jindal added, “The industry has paid around Rs 600 crore as bank interest, Rs 500 crore as salaries/wages and suffered losses up to Rs 400 crore. Further, Rs 1,100 crore is estimated as the loss of labour due to the lockdown. Therefore, there is the need that the state and the Union government announce an immediate relief package for the industry.”

Chamber of the Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said their team was working to compile the data pertaining to the losses and it will be submitted with the DIC on Thursday.

Deputy director, department of industries and commerce, Vishav Bandhu, said, “The government has decided to assess the loss and DICs across the state are compiling the data, which would be used by the government in framing policies. The data would be compiled in a day or two.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
CR transports 1 lakh masks from Mumbai to Telangana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.