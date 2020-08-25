Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab industries minister Sunder Sham Arora besides two MLAs from Patiala district test positive for Covid-19

Punjab industries minister Sunder Sham Arora besides two MLAs from Patiala district test positive for Covid-19

Arora is the fourth state minister to be diagnosed with coronavirus infection; Rajpura Congress MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sanaur SAD legislator Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra also tested positive ahead of the assembly session on August 28

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:27 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab industries and commerce minister Sham Sunder Arora quarantined himself at his Chandigarh residence after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon. (Ht file photo)

Chandigarh/Patiala: Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora and two legislators from Patiala district tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Arora took to Twitter to announce his health status in the afternoon. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have quarantined myself at my Chandigarh residence. I request all those persons who came in contact with me during the last few days to please get tested for coronavirus infection. Otherwise, I am at present not having any physical problem,” he tweeted.

Earlier, two legislators from Patiala district, Hardial Singh Kamboj and Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, tested positive. Kamboj is the Congress MLA from Rajpura assembly segment, while Chandumjara is the Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Sanaur constituency.

Kamboj is also the chief whip of the Congress in the assembly, which has been convened for a day on August 28.



Punjab assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh has asked all MLAs and staff to get their Covid-negative reports for entry into the House for the session.

Patiala civil surgeon Harish Malhotra said that Kamboj and Chandumajra had tested positive in a rapid test. While Chandumajra had fever and body ache, Kamboj was asymptomatic.

Both the MLAs are under home quarantine and have asked all those who were in direct contact with them to isolate themselves and get tested.

