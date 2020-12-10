Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjab jails minister chairs meeting of district grievances redressal committee

Punjab jails minister chairs meeting of district grievances redressal committee

Randhawa said more than 60% issues flagged in the previous meeting had been resolved and the delay in resolution of others was due to the pandemic

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab minister of cooperation and jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76.

Randhawa said more than 60% issues flagged in the previous meeting had been resolved and the delay in resolution of others was due to the pandemic.

The case for finances required for construction of a boundary wall at a government school in Gharuan had been forwarded to the finance department, Randhawa added. The minister said he would personally take up the issue of construction of a sewage treatment plant(STP) at Nayagaon with the local bodies minister and the delay in construction of the trauma centre on Kurali highway with the health department.

Directing all department heads to resolve public grievances on priority basis, the minister said that it was understandable that the pandemic had affected work, but it was important now to strike a balance between Covid management and resolution of public grievances. A special action committee under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner was constituted on the spot by the minister for a time-bound grievance redressal of urgent issues flagged in the meeting.

Cabinet minister informed that most of the issues raised in the meeting were related to cleaning of rural ponds, sewage water disposal, pruning of trees, road patchwork, stray dogs, maintenance of parks and industrial pollution.

The meeting was attended by Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, SSP Satinder Singh, chairman market committee, Kharar, Harkesh Chand Sharma and other officials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Dec 10, 2020 01:56 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 07:11 IST

latest news

Education minister Pokhriyal holds bilateral cooperation talks with UAE counterpart
Dec 10, 2020 08:43 IST
Kajal Aggarwal wishes dad on his birthday with unseen wedding pics
Dec 10, 2020 08:40 IST
Assam: Voting for 2nd phase of Bodoland Territorial Council election starts
Dec 10, 2020 08:39 IST
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Dec 10, 2020 08:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.