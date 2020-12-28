Sections
Punjab lawyer consumes poison at Tikri border

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 55-year-old lawyer from Punjab died after allegedly consuming poison at Pakoda Chowk, 6km from Tikri border where farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Sadar Bahadurgarh SHO Surender Kumar said they received information that the lawyer has consumed some poisonous substance and died at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

“We are waiting for his family to lodge an FIR in the case. Farmers had received a suicide note from the deceased,” the SHO said.

In the suicide note, he has reportedly addressed PM Modi as “a dictator”.



In the note, the deceased had claimed that he is sacrificing his life in support of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws so that the government is compelled to listen to the voice of the people.

He wrote that the common people like farmers and labourers are feeling “defrauded due to the three black agriculture laws and a worst life is inevitable”.

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the note, dated December 18.

PGIMS spokesman Gajender Singh said the lawyer was referred here from the Bahadurgarh civil hospital and died during treatment.

