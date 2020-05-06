Punjab local bodies minister orders probe into ‘misuse of power’ by Zirakpur EO

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged misuse of power by the Zirakpur civic body’s executive officer in issuing completion certificates to eight major residential-cum-commercial projects in February this year.

The minister has directed the chief vigilance officer (CVO) to conduct the inquiry and submit the report in four days.

The development comes after Hindustan Times highlighted how EO Manvir Singh Gill, despite having no authority under the relevant rules, issued certificates to major projects that are spread over more than five acres each. One of these projects has been developed over around 21 acres.

Speaking to HT, the minister said: “If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the officer concerned.”

According to sources, Zirakpur MC officials did not even carry out physical verification of the projects for issuing fire-safety no-objection certificate or giving permissions for sewerage and water connections and setting up of sewage treatment plant.

Even in May last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court had pulled up the Zirakpur EO over inaction in removing illegal structures within 100 metres of the Chandigarh International Airport. Warning the EO, the court had said, “Shall we direct the chief secretary to look into your conduct,” while warning him of criminal contempt proceedings.

NK Sharma, the Akali state legislator from Dera Bassi, said: “Corruption in not just rampant in the Zirakpur MC, but all government departments. The state government is looking other way.”

The Zirakpur MC was dissolved on March 8 as its five-year term got over, and now the state government has appointed Mohali additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain as its administrator.